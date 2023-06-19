Barbara J. Brady, 86

Barbara J. Brady, age 86, passed through the veil from this frail mortal existence to enter eternal life with loved ones & friends on June 15, 2023, and the world lost a most wonderful person. She was attended by family as her body succumbed to dementia.

Barbara was born to Paul & Pauline Herrell on June 15, 1937, in Powell, TN. She moved with her family to Oak Ridge where she attended Oak Ridge schools through graduation.

She loved her family and enjoyed family gatherings. She married her high school sweetheart, Kendall. After attending East Tennessee State University for a year, they settled in Atlanta where Kendall was attending the Georgia Institute of Technology. She gave birth to three children, Pamelia, twins, Steve and Mark, during those years in Atlanta, and later, Nathan.

She enjoyed backpacking and hiking with the family which included many outings in the Smoky Mountain National Park and trips to the Rocky Mountains in Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming. She later enjoyed boating on the surrounding lakes and time at the cabin on the family farm in Morgan County.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and with her strong testimony freely used her talents to improve the lives of members of her congregation and any she associated with. Her service included President of the Relief Society (women’s organization), Counselor in the Stake Young Women’s organization (responsible for the training of young women leaders in congregations throughout East Tennessee), and early morning seminary teacher for four years (high school students meeting before school classes in the morning).

After the graduation of her youngest son from high school, she obtained an associate degree in accounting before going to work at Lockwood Greene, an engineering and design firm as an administrative assistant.

Barbara was preceded in death by parents, Paul & Pauline Herrell; and brother, Wesley Herrell. Survivors include loving husband, Kendall Brady; children, Pamelia Ivey (Steve), Steve Brady (Sue), Mark Brady (Karin), and Nathan Brady (Kathy); 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and many other friends, relatives, & loved ones.

The family would like to express special thanks to the staff of Life Care Center of Morgan County for their kindness and service. In lieu of flowers, they would like to suggest donations to the Emory Valley Center at https://www.emoryvalleycenter.org/how-you-can-help/give-online/ or Emory Valley Center 723 Emory Valley Road Oak Ridge, TN 37830, Attention: Community Engagement.

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Friday, June 23, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Poplar Creek Ward. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm. A private family graveside will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

