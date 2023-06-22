Baby Everest Emmery Wilson, Clinton

News Department 2 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 66 Views

Everest Emmery Wilson, age 2 months and 12 days, infant daughter of Jason Wilson and Cheyenne Hall passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 16, 2023, at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by a brother, Noah; grand-parents; Tammi Brzoznowski and Troy Farris of Florida, Kessandra Wilson, and Kamron Kessler of Juneau, Alaska; aunts and uncles, Raven Moore, Shane Hall, Chloe Kinkade and Alex Kessler, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Everest Emmery Wilson.

About News Department

Check Also

Wanda Lou Scott, Kingston

Wanda Lou Scott, age 77 of Kingston, passed away Monday, June 19, 2023. Wanda was …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: