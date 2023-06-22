Baby Everest Emmery Wilson, Clinton

Everest Emmery Wilson, age 2 months and 12 days, infant daughter of Jason Wilson and Cheyenne Hall passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 16, 2023, at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by a brother, Noah; grand-parents; Tammi Brzoznowski and Troy Farris of Florida, Kessandra Wilson, and Kamron Kessler of Juneau, Alaska; aunts and uncles, Raven Moore, Shane Hall, Chloe Kinkade and Alex Kessler, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Everest Emmery Wilson.

