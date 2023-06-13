Annelies Raetzer (nee Weiersmüller), Kingston

Annelies Raetzer (nee Weiersmüller), of Kingston, died peacefully on June 8, 2023, under the gift of hospice care, at Commonwealth Senior Living at Oak Ridge.

Annelies was born on January 16, 1942, in Canton Aargau, Switzerland. She and her young family immigrated to the United States in 1971, where they initially lived in Minnesota, and the Indiana, finally settling in Kingston, Tennessee in 1979. A highly skilled classical guitarist and pianist, Annelies earned her bachelor’s degree in music therapy from Tennessee Technical University, and classical music remained her lifelong passion. Annelies also cared deeply about fostering and caring for rescued animals. Consequently, any creature of any species was always able to find a delicious meal in her home. Along with her commitment to animal welfare, Annelies was an enthusiastic supporter of restorative justice. She was an active member of Save Our Cumberland Mountains and the Victim Offender Reconciliation Program, as well as a long-time supporter of the Roane County Humane Society.

Annelies was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years: Franz Raetzer.

Survived by her daughter: Dr. Brigit Villines and husband Joshua.

Grandson: John-Francis Villines.

Siblings: Liselotee Mosimann and Martin (Marianne) Weiersmüller.

A memorial service will be held privately by the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to Statewide Organizing for Community eMpowerment (SOCM.org) or the Roane County Humane.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Ms. Annelies Raetzer.

