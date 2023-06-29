Anderson County Juvenile Court Judge

Legal Notice to Fill Temporary Judicial Vacancy

The Honorable Brian S. Hunt has been deployed by the U.S. Army in support of Operation Enduring Freedom thereby creating a temporary judicial vacancy in the Anderson County Juvenile Court for a period beginning on August 1st and ending in May 2024. The Anderson County Board of Commissioners is seeking a qualified attorney meeting all requirements in Tennessee law for judicial appointments to fill this temporary vacancy. The Anderson County Board of Commissioners has authorized public notice to be given of this temporary vacancy and the intent to fill this vacancy at the next regular session of the Board of Commissioners on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 6:30 PM located in Room 312 of the Anderson County Courthouse, 100 N. Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716.

Interested persons shall submit a request to serve and accompanying resume to Ms. Annette Prewitt in Room 118 of the Anderson County Courthouse prior to noon on Friday, July 14, 2023 to allow County Commissioners the opportunity to review the applicants prior to the meeting.

Before the County Commission votes or considers any motion or resolution regarding the office to be filled, the chair shall allow registered voters of the county an opportunity to submit names to the County Commission for consideration. The names may be submitted in writing to the chair prior to the meeting or may be submitted in person at the meeting. For a name to be considered, a member of the County Commission must subsequently nominate the person. Members of the County Commission may also nominate a candidate or candidates to fill the office or vacancy without the name being submitted by a voter. If the person nominated is not present at the meeting, the person making the nomination shall submit a signed statement from the nominee that the nominee is willing to serve in the office if appointed. For more information, please call or contact Annette Prewitt in Room 118 of the Courthouse or call 865-463-6866.

/s/ Joshua N. Anderson __ /s/ Jeff Cole ____________

Joshua Anderson Jeff Cole

County Commission Chairman Anderson County Clerk

