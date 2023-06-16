Amy Renee (Page) Brown, 38

Amy Renee (Page) Brown passed away on June 14, 2023, in Powell, TN. Amy was born on January 18, 1985, in Knoxville, TN.

Amy grew up in the Oak Ridge and Clinton communities. She attended Clinton High School, graduating in 2003. She became a CNA, working at Oak Ridge Hospital and Tennova West. She continued her work as a CNA, helping others until she passed. She had a passion for caring for others. After marrying and starting a family, Amy’s new passion was her son Conner Williams.

Preceded in death by her father Ronnie Page, Sr.; grandparents, Paul E Green Sr., Jeanette Green, and Anna Pigg.

Amy is survived by her husband, best friend, and soul-mate, Jonathan Brown; her beloved son Conner Williams; mother and father; Brenda and Bert Norris; brother and sister-in-law Ronnie and Amber Page; nephew Nicholas Page and niece Claire Page; father and mother-in-law, Carl and Sue Brock, brother-in-law Travis and sister-in-law Dana, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Amy’s life here on earth was short and she was so loved and will be missed by so many.

A celebration honoring Amy’s life will be held at a later time.

