Amanda Desire’e Tidwell, Clinton

Amanda Desire’e Tidwell, age 34 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at her home. Born in Knoxville, Tennessee on June 9, 1989, she was the daughter of Steve and Janie Vickery Hardison of Clinton, Tennessee.

Amanda was a Caretaker at Emory Valley Center, loved her four children, best mommy ever. She loved working with the elderly, crafting, loved nature, an easy person to talk to. She could relate to people and be a blessing to others. She loved hugs, especially from her children.

In addition to her parents, Amanda is survived by her sons, Gracian and Noah; daughters, Wynonna and Ivy; brothers, Matthew Dietrick of Michigan, Steve Hardison, Jr. of Maples, Florida; sister, Savannah Carden and husband Jeff of Ft. Hood, Texas and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Amanda Tidwell.

