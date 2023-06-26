Alice Faye Conley, Harriman

Ms. Alice Faye Conley, 80, of Harriman, passed away June 24, 2023, at Roane Medical Center. Faye was the owner & operator of Happy Top Beauty Shop for over 40 years. She loved cooking, gardening, working in the yard, and especially spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Carl E. Conley.

Son: Michael D. Conley.

She is survived by her son & daughter-in-law: Stephen & Shannon Conley.

Two granddaughters: Nikki Conley & fiancé Ronnie Webb and Megan Conley.

Great granddaughter: Grace.

And sister, brothers, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM. Graveside services will follow in Emory Heights Cemetery with Bro. Dustin Bonham officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Ms. Alice Faye Conley during this difficult time.

