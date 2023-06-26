Alexandria Pennington, 24, Wartburg

Miss Alexandria Pennington, age 24, of Wartburg, passed away on June 21, 2023. Born April 21, 1999, in Knoxville to Kristy and Anthony Pennington, Ali was an outstandingly intelligent person who had the gift of making friends with absolutely anybody. She was known for being outgoing, comedic, and a big ball of sunshine. Her vibrant personality would light up any room she walked into, and many would say that there was never a dull moment around her. Ali had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off her back to anyone without question. She was a confidant to many, free of judgment, and always eager to help.

Ali attended Wartburg Central High School, where she excelled in her studies. She had a passion for learning and was always eager to expand her knowledge.

She is preceded in death by her mother: Kristy Pennington

She is survived by her brother: Cameron Pennington

Her grandparents: Deborah and Vernon Pennington

One Aunt: Tammy Pennington

And her father: Anthony Pennington

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 25, 2023, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Mossy Grove Baptist Church.

Charitable donations can be made in Ali’s memory.

Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg is honored to serve the family of Miss Ali Pennington.

