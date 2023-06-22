Alan T. Ballard, Oak Ridge

Alan T. Ballard, age 68, of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away on May 30, 2023. He was born on Christmas Day, 1954, in Knoxville, TN to the late Carl W. and Irene P. Ballard. Alan was retired after working most of his life in retail at various companies. As a young man, he enjoyed dabbling in art and playing the guitar. His passion for playing, repairing, and collecting guitars continued throughout his life. He was a fan of motorsports, particularly NASCAR, and was also a great fan of all UT sports.

Alan is survived by his son, Darryl (Tania) Ballard; sister: Carlene (Doug) Welch; brothers: Wesley (Zasa) Ballard, Norman (Sherri) Ballard; nephews: Brian (Mandy) Welch, Carl Ballard, Zachary Ballard, Darren (Megan) Welch.

The family will receive friends at Mott-McKamey Funeral Home, 1017 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 on Sunday, June 25th from 2-3 pm, with a short service to follow.



