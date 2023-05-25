William Riley Webb, Deer Lodge

William Riley Webb, age 69, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2023, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman after a lengthy illness. Bill was born September 3, 1953, in Dayton, Ohio. He graduated from Sunbright High School and was a US Army Veteran. Bill enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, playing guitar, and making things with his hands.

He is preceded in death by his parents I.J. Webb and Doris June Jones Webb.

Bill leaves behind his daughter Chandall of Kentucky; 2 grandchildren Jessie and Chanel of Sunbright; sisters Janet Webb of Sunbright, Linda Ritchie and husband Jay of Sunbright, Doris Duncan of Deer Lodge, Sandra Lewallen and husband Boyd, of Robbins and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 1:00-2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Steve Gadd and Rev. David Webb officiating. Interment will follow in the Flat Rock Cemetery in Deer Lodge with military honors, American Legion Post #149.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of William Riley Webb.

