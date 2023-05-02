William C. McClung, Rocky Top

William C. McClung, 71, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family in Rocky Top, Tennessee on April 29th at 1:30 pm after a long 8-year battle with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

William was born on June 8, 1951, in Logan, West Virginia to Mildred and William McClung. He graduated from Lake City High School in 1970 where he was an athlete in basketball, football, track, and baseball. He served 11 years in the Air Force and Army. Served in the Vietnam War. He owned and operated Volunteer Masonry for 30 years. He was a member of the South Clinton Baptist Church. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed working in the yard and gardening.

William was proceeded in death by his father William O. McClung; brothers Charles and Mike and bonus Dad Houston Sellers. William is survived by his wife Debbie (Summers) McClung of 38 years, mother Mildred Sellers of Clinton, TN, daughters Stephanie Paul (Josh) of Evansville, IN. and Jennifer McClung (Nick Clayton) of Evansville, IN.; son Jason Johnson (Deidra) of Clinton, TN.; sister Susan McClung of Clinton, TN; brothers Alan McClung (Craig Widder) of Knoxville, TN and John McClung (Cara) of Ooltewah, TN; bonus mom Nancy McClung of Ooltewah, TN; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; his furbaby Peanut, honorary brother Terry Woods, special friend Kenny Vittatoe and special neighbor Tommy Slover.

Special thanks to Dr. Thompson at Thompson Oncology Group and Covenant Hospice.

No services will be held. The family will have a private celebration of life.

