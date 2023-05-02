Wilburn Ray Viles Sr, 78

Wilburn Ray Viles Sr., age 78 went to be with the Lord peacefully in his home on Friday, April 28th, 2023 surrounded by those he loved. Ray was a loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather who loved his family dearly. He was an avid car lover and was in the car business for over 50 years.

Ray is proceeded in death by his parents, Charlie and Ester Viles, and brother Jerry Viles.

He leaves behind his wife Millie Viles of Knoxville, TN; Son, Ray Viles Jr. and wife Abigail of Knoxville, TN; Kimberly Viles of Knoxville, TN; Sister, Lou Davis and Husband Ray of Clinton, TN; Grandchildren, Elizabeth Viles, Lexie Brady and Husband Justin, Haley Allen, and Husband Davey; Great grandchildren, Jaiden Brady, Maddux Brady, Nash Brady, and Mason Allen.

Please join the family for visitation in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm with the funeral to follow at 8:00 pm. Reverend Stan Kaisor will be officiating. Graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm on Thursday, May 4th, 2023 at Lynch-Bethel cemetery. Please join the family in procession to the graveside no later than 10:15 am on Thursday at Jones Mortuary. Pallbearers will be Davey Allen, Mason Allen Justin Brady, Maddux Brady, Braden Fink, Steve Elliot, Tony Elliot, and Brandon Green.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is honored to serve the Viles Family.

