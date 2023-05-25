Vicky B. ‘Vic’ Loden, Rockwood

Mr. Vicky B. ‘Vic’ Loden, of Rockwood, formally of Emory Gap passed away May 23, 2023, at Roane Medical Center. Vic retired from Alba Health. He enjoyed working on cars and dirt track racing.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Harvey & Mae Loden.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years: Cindy Loden.

Son: Chris Van Patten.

Chosen sons: Billy Asbury, Dennis & wife Monica Fickey.

Daughters: Misty Northern, Marlene Loden, and Vicki Murphy.

Grandkids: Angela, Leketta & Josh, Shelby, Lori & Mar, Eli Asbury, Corbin, Kennedy, Kyle Van Patten, Kayla Davis and Keri Evans, Jarrett Puckett, Abbie & Travis Idle, and Aiden Murphy.

Brothers: David Loden and Claude Loden.

Sisters: Linda & Buddy Banks, Jean & Pete Walden, and Barbara Campbell.

Sisters-in-law: Debbie Suarez, Bonnie & Mike Cantrell, and Dorothy Van Patten.

Several great-grandkids, cousins, nieces, and nephew.

Special friends: Carlos Ortiz, Donnie Bohannan, and Mike Gibson.

The family will receive friends Friday, May 26, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Graveside services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be sent to Davis Funeral Home in Harriman.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Vicky ‘Vic’ Loden during this difficult time.

