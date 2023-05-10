UPDATE: Rockwood Police chase ends on Hwy 70 with two patrol cruisers slightly damaged and one in custody

Two Rockwood City police units were involved in a Pursuit on Tuesday which started on black Hollow Road and wound up on Highway 70 east of Rockwood near Delozier Lane which resulted in the two cars being slightly damaged after they had to do a pit maneuver to stop the fleeing vehicle. The pursuit started just after 11:30am and ended just before noon. No serious injuries to the police officers or the driver of the vehicle. He was identified as 37-year-old Rod Thomas Simpson, and he was arrested following the incident and taken to the Roane County jail. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to investigate since police cars were involved in the accident. Lane restrictions were seen both East and Westbound on Highway 70 due to the investigation of the incident. Simpson is facing 30 charges in the incident.
Rod Thomas Simpson, 37, White/Male
Booking Number:26193
Booked:05/09/2023
Arresting Agency: ROCKWOOD – TN0730400
Arresting Date/Time:05/09/2023 13:51
Bond: $230,500.00
