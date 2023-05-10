UPDATE: Rockwood Police chase ends on Hwy 70 with two patrol cruisers slightly damaged and one in custody

Two Rockwood City police units were involved in a Pursuit on Tuesday which started on black Hollow Road and wound up on Highway 70 east of Rockwood near Delozier Lane which resulted in the two cars being slightly damaged after they had to do a pit maneuver to stop the fleeing vehicle. The pursuit started just after 11:30am and ended just before noon. No serious injuries to the police officers or the driver of the vehicle. He was identified as 37-year-old Rod Thomas Simpson, and he was arrested following the incident and taken to the Roane County jail. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to investigate since police cars were involved in the accident. Lane restrictions were seen both East and Westbound on Highway 70 due to the investigation of the incident. Simpson is facing 30 charges in the incident.

Rod Thomas Simpson, 37, White/Male

Booking Number:26193

Booked:05/09/2023

Arresting Agency: ROCKWOOD – TN0730400

Arresting Date/Time:05/09/2023 13:51

Bond: $230,500.00

1 – Failure To Appear

Offense Date: 12/06/2022

Bond: $20,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

2 – Driving Under The Influence

Offense Date: 05/09/2023

Bond: $5,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

3 – Compliance with financial responsibility law required

Offense Date: 05/09/2023

Bond: $

Bond Type: Not Required

Charging Agency:

4 – Reckless Driving

Offense Date: 05/09/2023

Bond: $5,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

5 – Speed limits — Penalties.

Offense Date: 05/09/2023

Bond: $

Bond Type: Not Required

Charging Agency:

6 – Implied consent License suspension

Offense Date: 05/09/2023

Bond: $

Bond Type: Not Required

Charging Agency:

7 – Vandalism Up To $1000

Offense Date: 05/09/2023

Bond: $1,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

8 – Vandalism ($10,000-$59,999)

Offense Date: 05/09/2023

Bond: $10,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

9 – Vandalism ($10,000-$59,999)

Offense Date: 05/09/2023

Bond: $10,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

10 – Resisting stop, frisk, halt arrest, or search (no weapon), obstructing service of process

Offense Date: 05/09/2023

Bond: $5,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

11 – Evading arrest in motor vehicle creating risk to bystanders

Offense Date: 05/09/2023

Bond: $10,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

12 – Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

Offense Date: 05/09/2023

Bond: $1,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

13 – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession Of Controlled Substance

Offense Date: 05/09/2023

Bond: $20,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

14 – Driving On Revoked/Suspended License

Offense Date: 05/09/2023

Bond: $1,500.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

15 – Reckless Endangerment

Offense Date: 05/09/2023

Bond: $15,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

16 – Reckless Endangerment

Offense Date: 05/09/2023

Bond: $15,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

17 – Reckless Endangerment

Offense Date: 05/09/2023

Bond: $15,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

18 – Reckless Endangerment

Offense Date: 05/09/2023

Bond: $15,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

19 – Aggravated Assault

Offense Date: 05/09/2023

Bond: $20,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

20 – Aggravated Assault

Offense Date: 05/09/2023

Bond: $20,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

21 – Aggravated Assault

Offense Date: 05/09/2023

Bond: $20,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

22 – Aggravated Assault

Offense Date: 05/09/2023

Bond: $20,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

23 – Requirements for stop signs — Vehicles and streetcars must stop at stop signs — Penalty.

Offense Date: 05/09/2023

Bond: $

Bond Type: Not Required

Charging Agency:

24 – Requirements for stop signs — Vehicles and streetcars must stop at stop signs — Penalty.

Offense Date: 05/09/2023

Bond: $

Bond Type: Not Required

Charging Agency:

25 – Requirements for stop signs — Vehicles and streetcars must stop at stop signs — Penalty.

Offense Date: 05/09/2023

Bond: $

Bond Type: Not Required

Charging Agency:

26 – Requirements for stop signs — Vehicles and streetcars must stop at stop signs — Penalty.

Offense Date: 05/09/2023

Bond: $

Bond Type: Not Required

Charging Agency:

27 – Requirements for stop signs — Vehicles and streetcars must stop at stop signs — Penalty.

Offense Date: 05/09/2023

Bond: $

Bond Type: Not Required

Charging Agency:

28 – Requirements for stop signs — Vehicles and streetcars must stop at stop signs — Penalty.

Offense Date: 05/09/2023

Bond: $

Bond Type: Not Required

Charging Agency:

29 – Requirements for stop signs — Vehicles and streetcars must stop at stop signs — Penalty.

Offense Date: 05/09/2023

Bond: $

Bond Type: Not Required

Charging Agency:

30 – Manuf Sell Delivery Drug Free School Zone

Offense Date: 05/09/2023

Bond: $2,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:





