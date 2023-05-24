The Town Council for Oliver Springs met yesterday at 6:00 p.m. for a budget work session, the meeting was open to the public. City manager Corey Jenkins went over the budget line items for the council to
consider. He did mention during last Thursday evening’s meeting that the revenue stream for the Water and Sewer Department was around $530,000 to work with but more Revenue versus expenses is needed. The council may be having to look at a tax increase and water rate increase this year as they discussed their options during their budget work session last night.
Town of Oliver Springs Met for a Budget Workshop Last Night
