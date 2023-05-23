Tommy LeRoy Johnson, Knoxville

Mr. Tommy LeRoy Johnson, age 71 of Knoxville, was born in Athens, Tennessee. He peacefully entered into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Tommy graduated from Rockwood High School. He went on to work in construction and was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 917. He was one of the first responders of Kingston Ash Spill. Tommy retired from Jacobs Engineering (TVA) as a Heavy Equipment Operator in 2014.
Tommy became a member of Believer’s Voice of Deliverance Church of Harriman, Tennessee in 1996. Tommy was a faithful member and was on the trustee board. He was ordained as a deacon shortly after becoming a member. Tommy loved reading his Bible, fishing, hunting, gardening, traveling, and spending time with his family, church family, and friends, but above all, he enjoyed going out on date nights with the love of his life, Betty. He loved to eat seafood with his girls! His most recent pastime was sitting in his recliner watching movies on Netflix. Tommy’s favorite hobbies were collecting canes and knives.
Tommy is preceded in death by his father, Reverend Carl E. Johnson; brothers Timothy Lenior and Randy Johnson; sister Venissa Johnson-Garner; and biological father, HC McCowan.
Left to cherish his memory:
Loving and devoted wife: Betty Johnson of Knoxville, Tennessee
Mother: Estelle Johnson of Knoxville, Tennessee
Mother-in-law: Hattie Marable of Rockwood, Tennessee
Children: Costella Bridgeman of Knoxville, Tennessee
LaQuinta Jackson (Daniel) of Knoxville, Tennessee
Amanda Brown-Johnson of Alcoa, Tennessee
Sister-in-law: Priscilla Miller of Kingston, Tennessee
Grandchildren: Dalen Prince of Cookeville, Tennessee
Kalen Jackson of Knoxville, Tennessee
DeMaya Prince of Nashville, Tennessee
Ja’Maylin Flowers of Knoxville, Tennessee
Justin Flowers of Knoxville, Tennessee
Jamarious Flowers of Knoxville, Tennessee
Ja’Shaun Flowers of Knoxville, Tennessee
Great-grandchildren: Kingston Flowers and Elonnie Flowers of Knoxville, Tennessee
Godchildren: Judah Cox and Elizabeth Cox of Niota, Tennessee
Adopted daughter: Jennifer Henderson of Knoxville, Tennessee
Sisters: Beverly Collier (Terry) of Sweetwater, Tennessee
Revetta Bradley (Darryl) of Athens, Tennessee
Brothers: Stephen Lenior (Sherry) of Etowah, Tennessee
Carl Johnson (Audrey) of Knoxville, Tennessee
Harold McCowan of Sweetwater, Tennessee
Darryl Johnson of Knoxville, Tennessee
Barry McCowan (Julie) of Detroit, Michigan
Gary McCowan (Lenoir) of Athens, Tennessee
Best friends: William Cox of Cleveland, Tennessee
Scottie Dowdell of Oak Ridge, Tennessee
Thomas Clark of Knoxville, Tennessee
And a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family will be having a celebration of life service on Friday, May 26, 2023. The visitation is from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm. Service will follow at 1:00 pm at the Believer’s Voice of Deliverance Church 306 Spencer Drive, Harriman, Tennessee. Overseer is Willie Mae Springs, Pastor. Pastor Lionel Moore will be officiating. Eulogy by Pastor James B Springs. Interment/ Graveside service will follow at Roane Memorial Gardens. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Tommy LeRoy Johnson.