Tommy LeRoy Johnson, Knoxville

Mr. Tommy LeRoy Johnson, age 71 of Knoxville, was born in Athens, Tennessee. He peacefully entered into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Tommy graduated from Rockwood High School. He went on to work in construction and was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 917. He was one of the first responders of Kingston Ash Spill. Tommy retired from Jacobs Engineering (TVA) as a Heavy Equipment Operator in 2014.



Tommy became a member of Believer’s Voice of Deliverance Church of Harriman, Tennessee in 1996. Tommy was a faithful member and was on the trustee board. He was ordained as a deacon shortly after becoming a member. Tommy loved reading his Bible, fishing, hunting, gardening, traveling, and spending time with his family, church family, and friends, but above all, he enjoyed going out on date nights with the love of his life, Betty. He loved to eat seafood with his girls! His most recent pastime was sitting in his recliner watching movies on Netflix. Tommy’s favorite hobbies were collecting canes and knives.



Tommy is preceded in death by his father, Reverend Carl E. Johnson; brothers Timothy Lenior and Randy Johnson; sister Venissa Johnson-Garner; and biological father, HC McCowan.



Left to cherish his memory:

Loving and devoted wife: Betty Johnson of Knoxville, Tennessee

Mother: Estelle Johnson of Knoxville, Tennessee

Mother-in-law: Hattie Marable of Rockwood, Tennessee

Children: Costella Bridgeman of Knoxville, Tennessee

LaQuinta Jackson (Daniel) of Knoxville, Tennessee

Amanda Brown-Johnson of Alcoa, Tennessee

Sister-in-law: Priscilla Miller of Kingston, Tennessee

Grandchildren: Dalen Prince of Cookeville, Tennessee

Kalen Jackson of Knoxville, Tennessee

DeMaya Prince of Nashville, Tennessee

Ja’Maylin Flowers of Knoxville, Tennessee

Justin Flowers of Knoxville, Tennessee

Jamarious Flowers of Knoxville, Tennessee

Ja’Shaun Flowers of Knoxville, Tennessee

Great-grandchildren: Kingston Flowers and Elonnie Flowers of Knoxville, Tennessee

Godchildren: Judah Cox and Elizabeth Cox of Niota, Tennessee

Adopted daughter: Jennifer Henderson of Knoxville, Tennessee

Sisters: Beverly Collier (Terry) of Sweetwater, Tennessee

Revetta Bradley (Darryl) of Athens, Tennessee

Brothers: Stephen Lenior (Sherry) of Etowah, Tennessee

Carl Johnson (Audrey) of Knoxville, Tennessee

Harold McCowan of Sweetwater, Tennessee

Darryl Johnson of Knoxville, Tennessee

Barry McCowan (Julie) of Detroit, Michigan

Gary McCowan (Lenoir) of Athens, Tennessee

Best friends: William Cox of Cleveland, Tennessee

Scottie Dowdell of Oak Ridge, Tennessee

Thomas Clark of Knoxville, Tennessee

And a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



The family will be having a celebration of life service on Friday, May 26, 2023. The visitation is from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm. Service will follow at 1:00 pm at the Believer’s Voice of Deliverance Church 306 Spencer Drive, Harriman, Tennessee. Overseer is Willie Mae Springs, Pastor. Pastor Lionel Moore will be officiating. Eulogy by Pastor James B Springs. Interment/ Graveside service will follow at Roane Memorial Gardens. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Tommy LeRoy Johnson.

