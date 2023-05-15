Tom Spurling, Rockwood

Tom Spurling, SGT MAJ, U.S. Army (Ret.), age 77, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at his home. He was born September 27, 1945, in Rockwood, Tennessee. Mr. Spurling was a Rockwood High School Graduate, Class of 1963, and was a longtime Member and Lifetime Deacon of First Baptist Church in Rockwood. SGT MAJ (Ret.) Spurling’s service to our State and Nation began with Tennessee Army National Guard, then to Full Time Status with the Tennessee Army National Guard, and finally retiring with the U.S. Army, with a total of over 33 years of service. He then was a Senior Training Facilitator for CCCT in Knoxville, Tennessee for an additional 10 years. He enjoyed shooting and was also a member of the National Guard Rifle Team. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joshua & Bea Wallace Spurling; and brothers and their spouses, Jim Spurling (Irene) and Bill Spurling (Beulah).

Survivors include:

Wife of 57 years: Helen Long Spurling of Rockwood, TN

Daughters & Sons-in-law: Lora Spurling Vetter (Barry)

Karen Spurling Wyrick (Paul)

Marty Spurling Page (Tim)

Grandchildren and Their Spouses who affectionately called him “Papaw”

Holly Vetter Melton (Logan)

Jake Wyrick

Ben Wyrick (Gabby)

Kenzi Vetter Scott (Wesley)

Sam Wyrick (Kailyn)

Ethan Page (Bree)

Siblings & Their Spouses: Jack Spurling (Eula)

Emily Brock

Peggy Sexton

Carol Wright

Ann Cameron (Joe)

And several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and special friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church; 309 N. Chamberlain Avenue; Rockwood, Tennessee 37854. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. from the First Baptist Church with Dr. Josh Lancaster officiating. Family and friends will meet on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee for Graveside Services and interment with full military honors by the Tennessee Army National Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation at glioblastomafoundation.org. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Tom Spurling, SGT MAJ, U.S. Army (Ret.).

