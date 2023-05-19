Toby Glen Foster, 45

Toby Glen Foster, age 45, passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023, after a lengthy illness. He was born in Augusta, GA on June 27, 1977, to Elon Foster and Darlis Mayes Andrews.

He is survived by his parents; sister, Heather Marquez; brother, Elon (Lonnie) Foster Jr.; Stepbrothers, Tray, Quentin, and Jarrett Dillingham, Gary Andrews; Step sisters, Tarah Dillingham, and Heather Andrews; Nephews, Christian Marquez, Kaiden Neubert, and Kaileb Marquez.

Special thanks to Kaiden Neubert and Kaileb Marquez for all your help, love, and support with Uncle Toby.

We also want to thank the Oak Ridge Fire Department and Anderson County for the years of service they provided and the compassion they showed Toby. And thank you for all the years of prayers and support from family and dear friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 21, 2023, from 1-2 PM in the chapel of Mott McKamey Funeral Home, with the funeral service to follow at 2 PM. The graveside service will follow immediately after at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

