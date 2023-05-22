Thomas David Capps, Harriman

Mr. Thomas David Capps, age 57 of Harriman, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023. He was born on November 24, 1965. Tom worked in fiber optics until 2003. Afterwards, he opened his own tree service business. He had a huge heart and would give anyone the shirt off of his back. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He also loved fishing, antiques, and going to casinos. He is preceded in death by his parents: Joe Capps Sr & Sue Capps; Sister: Lucy Capps. He is survived by:

Children: Austin Patterson, Cameron Hill, Dalton McClure, Paul McNeal

Grandchild: Zeppelin Patterson

Sisters: Nina Freels, Robin Brackett

Brother: Joseph Capps Jr

Nieces and Nephews: Brandon Bolden Courtney Bolden, Brittany Capps, Trey Capps, Eric Capps, Brady Capps, Heather Moates, Chance Moates, Lexi Brackett, Kristen Matthews

and several other family members and friends

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, from 6:00-8:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...