Thomas David Capps, Harriman

News Department 12 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 10 Views

Mr. Thomas David Capps, age 57 of Harriman, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023. He was born on November 24, 1965. Tom worked in fiber optics until 2003. Afterwards, he opened his own tree service business. He had a huge heart and would give anyone the shirt off of his back. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He also loved fishing, antiques, and going to casinos. He is preceded in death by his parents: Joe Capps Sr & Sue Capps; Sister: Lucy Capps. He is survived by:

Children: Austin Patterson, Cameron Hill, Dalton McClure, Paul McNeal

Grandchild: Zeppelin Patterson

Sisters: Nina Freels, Robin Brackett

Brother: Joseph Capps Jr

Nieces and Nephews: Brandon Bolden Courtney Bolden, Brittany Capps, Trey Capps, Eric Capps, Brady Capps, Heather Moates, Chance Moates, Lexi Brackett, Kristen Matthews

and several other family members and friends

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, from 6:00-8:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date.

About News Department

Check Also

Carl “Mike” Hammons, Clinton

Carl “Mike” Hammons, age 69, of Clinton, went home to be with his Lord and …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: