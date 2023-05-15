This week is National Police Week

(Submitted) The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”), the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission (“POST”), and the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (“TLETA”) recognize the commitment, dedication, and sacrifices of Tennessee law enforcement officers during National Police Week (May 14-20). In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. Take time out today to remember and say thank You to a Police Officer in your area.

