Thelma Hamby Thomas, 101, Wartburg

Thelma Hamby Thomas, age 101, went home to be with the Lord on May 14, 2023. She was born October 1, 1921, to the late Sylvester and Bertha Griffith Hamby.

She is preceded in death by her parents Sylvester and Bertha Hamby; husband Donald W. Thomas; daughter Debra Nabors; siblings Halard Hamby, Geneva Hamby, Herman Hamby, Harlan Hamby, Marie (Hamby) Holder, S.V. Hamby, Glenice (Hamby) Voyles, and Therman Hamby.

She leaves behind her sons Gary R. Thomas and Darrell Thomas both of Wartburg; daughter Caroline Hartmann of Scottsville, Ky.; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 11:00-1:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. L.P. Ford officiating. Interment will follow in the Liberty Church Cemetery in Wartburg.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Thelma Hamby Thomas.

