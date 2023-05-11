The Voice Season 20 Contestant to Perform at Coalfield Senior Citizens

Ethan Lively, the deep country crooner who was on Season 20 of the Voice will perform live on Saturday, May 20th at 7pm at the Coalfield Senior Citizens Center. Kelly Clarkson called Lively the “Tender Cowboy” on the show. Ethan is country to the core, and you can see him in his hometown. Tickets are $10 at the door and children 12 and under are free. For GPS information, the address is 1600 Coalhill Road, Harriman, 37748. The building is located next to Coalfield School.

