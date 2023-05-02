The Tennessee Democratic Party Releases 2024 DNC Delegate Selection Plan for Public Comment

In preparation for the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC), the Tennessee Democratic Party (TNDP) has released its Delegate Selection Plan to the public for a 30-day public comment period. This plan formally describes how the TNDP will select its delegates to represent the state at the convention to be held in Chicago, IL., during the week of August 19-22, 2024.

During the 30-day comment period, the public is invited to submit input and comments regarding the plan. After the comment period is over, the plan will be revised and approved by the TNDP Executive Committee and submitted to the DNC.

The draft plan can be viewed on the TNDP’s website at www.tndp.org/delegateselection. Comments and questions may be submitted via the public comment form at www.tndp.org/delegateselection or by email to the Delegate Selection Plan manager at delegateselectionplan@tndp.org. CONTACT: Maria Brewer, Director of Party Affairs at 615-327-9779.

