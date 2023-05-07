The Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating a crash that left two people dead Saturday evening

Brad Jones

On Saturday, May 6, 2023, at approximately 7:15 p.m., a vehicle traveling eastbound on Oak Ridge Turnpike (State Route 95) left the roadway and struck the historic Turnpike Gatehouse (also known as the West End guard shack) located at 2900 Oak Ridge Turnpike. Both occupants of the vehicle died at the scene.

The Oak Ridge Police Department, Oak Ridge Fire Department, and Anderson County Emergency Medical Service responded to the scene. The Oak Ridge Public Works Department also responded to the scene to help with traffic control.

The crash investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

