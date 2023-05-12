The Department of Energy (DOE)’s Public Bus Tours back at it

The Department of Energy (DOE) Public Bus Tour is a one-of-a-kind tour that visits the primary sites of the Manhattan Project in Oak Ridge, TN. Each tour includes two guides to help share the unique scientific history of the Secret City including The American Museum of Science and Energy, the Y-12 New Hope Center, Oak Ridge National Laboratory Visitors Center, and the K-25 History Center.

Participants must arrive by 8:30am on the day of their tour. Guests must provide a valid photo I.D. for entry on the tour. (Passports, driver’s license, federal or state ID with photo). The bus will leave at 9:00 am, no exceptions. The bus leaves from the AMSE parking lot: 115 Main Street East, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. This tour requires a lot of walking and standing. If you or a guest in uncomfortable with this, please reconsider this experience.

Bus Tour Ticket Pricing: $15 / per guest. The tour lasts 3 hours from 9am – 12:30pm. amse.org/bus-tours

