Terry Blaine Luffman, Harriman

Mr. Terry Blaine Luffman, age 62, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at his residence. He was born November 2, 1960, in Harriman, Tennessee. He was a former Heavy Equipment Operator in the Construction Industry and loved to hunt and fish. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Clyde Luffman and Betty Long Luffman; brother, Ricky Luffman; and sister-in-law, Joyce Luffman.

Survivors include:

Sons: Joseph Luffman of Jackson, TN

Christopher Luffman of Jackson, TN

Sister & Brother-in-law: Tammy & John Adams of Kingston, TN

Brothers & Sisters-in-law: Bryan & Karan Luffman of Kingston, TN

Brent & Ashleigh Luffman of Rockwood, TN

Former Wife and Mother of His Children: Mary E. Lynn of Jackson, TN

And several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made and no formal services are being scheduled at this time. Memorial contributions may be made C/O Evans Mortuary for funeral expenses. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Terry Blaine Luffman.

