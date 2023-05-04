Terri Lynn Golden, Harriman

Terri Lynn Golden age 39 of Harriman passed away Monday, May 1, 2023, at home.
Terri is survived by her daughter McKayla Allen, and son Matt Allen both of Harriman.
Mother, Bonnie Wallace of Georgia
Father, Terry Parker of Georgia
Sisters, Christina Parker and Melissa McAfee of Georgia
Brother, Robert Wallace of Georgia,
Grandmother, Laverne Parker
Grandchildren, Koda, Lila, and Emberly Allen. Graclynn Hamilton all of Harriman.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston with Reverend Johnathan Barker officiating. Funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Kyker Chapel. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Golden Family.