Terri Lynn Golden, Harriman

Terri Lynn Golden age 39 of Harriman passed away Monday, May 1, 2023, at home.

Terri is survived by her daughter McKayla Allen, and son Matt Allen both of Harriman.

Mother, Bonnie Wallace of Georgia

Father, Terry Parker of Georgia

Sisters, Christina Parker and Melissa McAfee of Georgia

Brother, Robert Wallace of Georgia,

Grandmother, Laverne Parker

Grandchildren, Koda, Lila, and Emberly Allen. Graclynn Hamilton all of Harriman.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston with Reverend Johnathan Barker officiating. Funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Kyker Chapel. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Golden Family.

