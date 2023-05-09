Stephen Lewis Harrell, Rocky Top

Stephen Lewis Harrell, age 32 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on May 2, 2023. Stephen was born December 6, 1990, in Tennessee to Charles Lewis Harrell and Deborah Barrow Harrell. Stephen enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends. Stephen is preceded in death by his son Eli Lewis Joe Harrell.

Surviving Relatives:

Father Charles Lewis Harrell

Mother Lynda Sue Barrow Rouse

Wife Angela Bond Harrell

Step Son Malachi King

Daughters Journie, Lily, and Eliana Grace

Sisters Amber Foust (Allen)

Amanda Downam (Paul)

The family will hold private services in honor of Stephen’s life. Hatmaker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...