Stephen Lewis Harrell, Rocky Top

Stephen Lewis Harrell, age 32 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on May 2, 2023. Stephen was born December 6, 1990, in Tennessee to Charles Lewis Harrell and Deborah Barrow Harrell. Stephen enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends. Stephen is preceded in death by his son Eli Lewis Joe Harrell.
Surviving Relatives:
Father Charles Lewis Harrell
Mother Lynda Sue Barrow Rouse
Wife Angela Bond Harrell
Step Son Malachi King
Daughters Journie, Lily, and Eliana Grace
Sisters Amber Foust (Allen)
Amanda Downam (Paul)
The family will hold private services in honor of Stephen’s life. Hatmaker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.