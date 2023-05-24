State releases information on TCAP scores, possible third grade retention

Brad Jones 18 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 2 Views

Monday, the Tennessee Department of Education (TDE) released statewide average scores on TCAP English Language Arts (ELA) that show what it called in a press release, “historic gains in third grade reading,” despite the fact that some 60% of Tennessee third graders scored under the state threshold and now face the risk of being held back a grade under a new state law.

Instead of focusing on the possible effects of the so-called “Third Grade Retention Law” in the announcement, state officials instead touted gains made after their implementation of a “comprehensive K-3 literacy strategy for Tennessee public schools.”

This year, the General Assembly passed legislation to extend summer learning camps and expand the eligibility age to rising kindergarten through 9th grade. Beginning this summer, students who will “benefit from additional learning support” may qualify for a summer learning camp opportunity and participation requirements for promotion to fourth grade.

In its announcement, the state said that in the coming weeks, districts and schools will work with families to determine the best pathway for their students.

On Friday, individual ELA scores for third graders were shared with Tennessee school districts, which are responsible for communicating with families about their student’s score and pathways to fourth grade promotion, including the TCAP retake opportunity, free summer camp and/or tutoring in the upcoming school year.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Sheriff’s deputies and Kingston Police arrest man with assistance of a drone this morning

A press release from Chief Deputy Tim Hawn with The Sheriffs Dept states that this …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: