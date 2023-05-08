Shirley “June” Pace Meade, Kingsport

Mrs. Shirley “June” Pace Meade, age 87, a resident of Kingsport, Tennessee formerly of Rockwood, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport. June was born on April 27, 1936, in Crossville, Tennessee, and spent several years living in Rockwood. She worked very hard throughout the years to support and encourage her family and always instilled in them the value of hard work and the ability to accomplish whatever you set your mind to. She enjoyed cooking and made the best pot roast that would melt in your mouth. Most of all she loved her family, especially her children and grandchildren, of whom she was most especially proud. She was preceded in death by her parents, Orlando Gaines Pace & Alice Mae Hawley Pace; husbands, Richard Koppin, Dallas Clifton, and Jimmy Meade; son, James Allen Koppin; son-in-law, Jerry Mitchell; brothers, Jim Pace, Robert Pace, and Gaines Pace; nephew, Bobby Pace; and nieces, Alice Pace and Kim Pace.

Survivors include:

Son & Daughter-in-law: Mike & Theresa Koppin of Toccoa, GA



Daughters & Son-in-law: Alicia Mitchell of Kingsport, TN

Kathryn & Al Reichard of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren & Their Spouses:



Jerry Mitchell, Jr. (Stephanie) of Kingsport, TN

James Allen Mitchell (Andrea) of Oak Ridge, TN

Andrew Len Mitchell (Jennifer) of Oak Ridge, TN

Michael Koppin (Lacey) of Toccoa, GA

Matthew Koppin (Katrina) of Lula, GA

Ricky Hundley (Megan) of Rockwood, TN

Alicia Edwards (Zach) of Knoxville, TN

Eric Reichard (Kattie) of Rockwood, TN

Patrick Reichard (Chloe) of Rockwood, TN

15 Great Grandchildren

And several other relatives and friends.



Family and friends will meet on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee for Graveside Services and interment with Rev. Larry Works officiating.

