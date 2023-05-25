Sheriff Russell Barker to be featured on ‘Between the Lines’ Tonight

Between the Lines welcomes Sheriff Russell Barker

Between the Lines, which airs each Thursday night on BBB TV-12 and is hosted by Alan Beauchamp. The program discusses local news, sports, politics, finances, and much more.

This week’s guest will be the Anderson County Sheriff, Russell Barker. The two will sit down for an in-depth conversation about public safety. They will talk about what all the sheriff of Anderson County is responsible for and more.

Join us tonight at 7pm for Between the Lines, an Energy Media Production, on BBB TV-12.

Don’t have Comcast Cable? You can watch this program, and all other BBB TV-12 programming, on our website (www.bbbtv12.com), also on our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/bbbtv12), YouTube (www.youtube.com/bbbtv12), Twitter (www.twitter.com/bbbtv12).

Do you have a Roku, Fire TV, or Apple TV streaming device? You can add the BoxCast Channel, then search for BBB Communications – Oak Ridge, TN and watch us from your TV. We have a sample video for Roku (Click here) and a video for Fire TV units (Click here).

About Brad Jones

