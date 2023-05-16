Shelby Kindle Douglass, 79

Shelby Kindle Douglass, age 79, went to be with her Savior, Friday, May 12, 2023, peacefully in her sleep after a long battle with dementia. Shelby was born on January 4, 1944, in Kingsport, Tennessee. She was the youngest of her six siblings.

Shelby moved to Oak Ridge to start her career and met her future husband, Spivey Douglass, in the process. They were married in the First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge and went on to spend more than 40 years together, residing in Oak Ridge. Shelby worked at Y-12 for more than 30 years before retiring in 1999. She was a loving and devoted wife to Spivey and a wonderful mother to their two sons and daughter.

Shelby was a loyal follower of the Oak Ridge Wildcats and could be found most Friday nights at either Blankenship Field or the Wildcats basketball auditorium. Shelby & Spivey were longtime members of First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge.

Shelby was preceded in death by beloved husband, Spivey Douglass; parents; and her siblings. Survivors include two sons, Dick Hull & wife, Kate, and Lance Hull & wife, Michelle; daughter, Kristin Langenberg & husband, Michael; seven grandchildren; several nieces & nephews; as well as many other relatives & loved ones. Shelby will be missed by all who knew her.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at StoryPoint Knoxville for the loving care provided to Shelby while she was there. In lieu of flowers, they request donations be made to ORHS Booster Club at https://www.oakridgefootball.net/store/p23/Donation.html or P.O. Box 4304 Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

The family will receive friends 5:30-7 pm Monday, May 22, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. A memorial service will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Jenny Caughman officiating. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...