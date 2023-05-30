Shameka Renea Lewis, 39

Shameka Renea Lewis unexpectedly departed this life on April 19th, 2023, far too soon at the age of 39. She was born on June 13, 1983, in Virginia, daughter to the late Brenda L. Coxton and Henry W. Lewis.

She was a beautiful, bright, confident, and free-spirited young lady who marched to the beat of her own drum. Her sudden passing has left a void in the hearts of those who loved her. Shameka leaves to cherish her memory, her stepfather Burkey Coxton, 4 brothers, 3 sisters, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and friends.

“Perhaps my time seemed far too brief, don’t lengthen it now with undo grief. Lift up your heart and share with me, GOD wanted me now, he set me free.

The family wishes to express its gratitude and appreciation to the Jackson Funeral Home for their compassion and support.

