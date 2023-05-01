Search continues for man missing in Deep Creek area 

GATLINBURG, Tenn.—Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers, with assistance from 29 area agencies, continued searching the Deep Creek area this weekend for missing 68-year-old Gordon Kaye, of Tampa, FL. Search teams focused on trails and areas in and around the Deep Creek Campground. Crews are prepared to continue search operations on Monday.

Kaye was last seen near a backcountry campsite on Sunday, April 23. His family reported him missing April 26. He is a white male, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5’10” tall and weighs 200+ pounds. He is an experienced hiker, camper, and hunter and had reserved a campsite at Deep Creek Campground for 14 days.

More than 120 people from 29 agencies and three states are helping the National Park Service in the search: South Orange Rescue Squad, Swain County Emergency Management and EMS, Chattanooga Hamilton Rescue Squad, Cherokee Fire and Rescue, Graham County Emergency Management, Appalachian Mountain Rescue Team, Swain County Rescue, Spartanburg County Rescue Squad, Haywood County Search and Rescue, Haywood County Emergency Management, North Carolina Emergency Management, North Carolina Wildlife, Asheville Fire Department, BUSAR, Haywood County Incident Management Team, Cherokee County Emergency Management, Henderson County Rescue Squad, Jackson County Rescue Squad, Cullowhee Fire and Rescue, Qualla Fire Department, Linville Central Rescue Squad, Knoxville Police Department, Graham County Rescue Squad, South Carolina Search and Rescue, South Carolina Pride Search Dog Team, Ash Rande Rescue, Cherokee County Search and Rescue, Cowee Fire, and North Carolina Forest Service.

Anyone who saw Kaye or has information about his whereabouts is asked to please contact Great Smoky Mountains National Park Dispatch at 865-436-1230 or Swain County Dispatch at 828-488-2196.

An earlier news release incorrectly stated Kaye’s age and the date and location he was last seen.

