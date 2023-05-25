The City of Oak Ridge Utility Business Office has learned some customers have received calls from someone pretending to be with the City stating they have an overpayment on their account, and they are issuing a $50 refund plus a percentage of their previous balance and requesting credit card or banking
information to issue a refund. This is a scammer and NOT the City of Oak Ridge. The city does not call customers to request banking information over the phone and will not call about delinquent accounts. If a customer overpays, it will be applied as a credit toward next month’s bill.
SCAM: “THE UTILITY COMPANY” CALLING
