Ryehessa Laywana Hurd Key, 45

Ryehessa Laywana Hurd Key, age 45, gained her wings Saturday, May 6, 2023, at UT Hospital. She was born February 7, 1978, in Knoxville to Regina Martin. She was raised by and taken into the loving arms of Doris Hurd as her daughter. Ryehessa graduated from Oak Ridge High School. She was a strong believer in Christ and had a tremendous love for her family. She enjoyed singing, dancing, and spending time with her family & friends.

Rhyhessa was preceded in death by her mothers, Regina Martin & Doris Hurd; sisters, Joyce Ann, Abbie Gail, and Jeanette; brothers, Terry, Rico, and Wilbert; grandchildren, Tamar & Quamyiz; and close friend, Yolanda.

She leaves to cherish her memory daughters, Rhyquasia (Tyrontae) and Rhyqualah (Khy Robinson); sons, Bobbi Jr., Rhykhiem, and Rhyshad; grandchildren, Awgust & Alexander; sisters, Leah (Cleveland), Quinny (Carlington), Keesha (Willie), and Brenda (Clarence); brothers, Leon, Ernest, TL, and Dewane; nephews, Daniel, Corey, Vay, Dodi, Damarion, Zyer, Semion, and Willie Jr.; nieces, Laterria, Shyminika, Quatajssa, Sinceer, Kariten, KeyLeah, Kazmeer, and Noel; aunt, Elaine; sister-cousins, Kim, Shanel, Bosha, and Tosha; and a host, too many to mention, of family and special friends. The memories made with you she cherished, and they will live on in her spirit always. She loved all of you!

Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Weatherford Mortuary. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

