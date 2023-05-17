Ryehessa Laywana Hurd Key, 45

Ryehessa Laywana Hurd Key, age 45, gained her wings Saturday, May 6, 2023, at UT Hospital. She was born February 7, 1978, in Knoxville to Regina Martin before being taken into the loving arms of Doris Hurd who raised Ryehessa as her daughter.

Ryehessa graduated from Oak Ridge High School. She was a strong believer in Christ and had a tremendous love for her family. Singing, dancing, and spending time with her family and friends were some of the things she enjoyed and treasured.

Ryehessa was preceded in death by her mothers, Regina Martin and Doris Hurd; sisters, Joyce Ann, Abbie Gail, and Jeanette; brothers, Terry, Rico, and Wilbert; grandchildren, Tamar and Quamyiz; and close friend, Yolanda.

She leaves to cherish her memory daughters, Rhyquasia (Tyrontae), and Rhyqualah (Khy Robinson); sons, Bobbi Jr., Rhykhiem, and Rhyshad; grandchildren, Awgust and Alexander; sisters, Leah (Cleveland), Quinny (Carlington), Keesha (Willie), and Brenda (Clarence); brothers, Leon, Ernest, TL, and Dewane; nephews, Daniel, Corey, Vay, Dodi, Damarion, Zyer, Semion, and Willie Jr.; nieces, Laterria, Shyminika, Quatajssa, Sinceer, Kariten, KeyLeah, Kazmeer, and Noel; aunt, Elaine; sister-cousins, Kim, Shanel, Bosha, and Tosha; and a host, too many to mention, of family and special friends. The memories made with you she cherished, and they will live on in her spirit always. She loved all of you!

The family will receive friends 12-1 pm Friday, May 19, 2023, at True Light Missionary Baptist Church. A Celebration of Ryehessa’s Life will follow at 1 pm with Elder Darris W. Waters, Pastor, and Minister Terrell Mims officiating. No public viewing will be held. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

