Roy Hamby, Lancing

Roy Hamby, age 81, of Lancing, passed away on May 8, 2023, at his home.

Roy loved watching and feeding his birds every day. He loved sitting on his porch reading and he loved eating at the Mexican restaurant. He will be missed by his neighbors who looked out for him.

He is preceded in death by his parents Albert & Etta Hamby; brother Ronnie Hamby and sister Kay Nelson.

He is survived by his son David Hamby; sisters Glena Nelson, Rita Leaf, Martha Hamby, Louise Wilkes, and Joyce Roach; brother Don Hamby and special neighbors and friends Jeff & Brenda Groom and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, May 12, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 11:00-12:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Bill Goodman officiating. Interment will follow in the Elizabeth Cemetery on Gobey.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Roy Hamby.

