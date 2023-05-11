Ronald Lee Coats, Oak Ridge

Ronald Lee Coats age 75, of Oak Ridge passed away Monday, May 8, 2023, at Parkwest Medical Center. Ronald was born July 31, 1947, in Adamsville, Tennessee to the late James and Jeana Sue Russell. He retired from the State of Tennessee as a Supervisor Inspector and also owned and operated Cumberland Sound Studio in Oak Ridge. Throughout his life, Ronald loved music and was an avid fisherman. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, John Coats, and sister, Sharon Coats.

He is survived by the love of his life of 40 years his wife, Kay Coats; granddaughter, Madison Coats of Corinth, MS; uncle, George Fletcher & wife Donna of Nashville; several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 pm, Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Kidney Foundation. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

