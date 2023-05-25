Rocky Top Community Health Fair – June 5th

Submitted

There will be a Health Expo and Resource Fair at the Rocky Top Community Center on Monday, June 5th, from 10a.m. to 2 p.m., and everyone is invited.

The University of Tennessee College of Nursing Community Registered Nurse Navigator Project, funded through a Tennessee Department of Health grant, will be hosting a Health Expo and Resource Fair. The

grant’s focus is to address falling routine vaccines like Polio, MMR, Shingles, Pneumonia, etc., and does not focus on Covid vaccines.

Anderson County’s own Denette Jackson is the East Region Community Registered Nurse Navigator on the project and has found access to healthcare is a barrier for folks in Anderson County. The hope is that folks can find whatever resources they may need, all in one spot, to live a healthier life.

The Health Expo and Resource Fair will feature over thirty community partners, and the hope is that residents of all areas, especially the rural areas, will come out and take advantage of this free opportunity.

Some vaccines and children’s back-to-school vaccines will be offered at no cost during the event, but they do recommend that attendees bring in their insurance information if they have it. There will be activities for the kids and free hot dogs, door prizes, food giveaways, and a wealth of health-related information for the entire family.

The Health Expo and Resource Fair will be held Monday, June 5th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at\ the Rocky Top Community Center and is completely free to attend.

