Rockwood Police Chase Ends on Hwy 70 East with two patrol cruisers slightly damaged and one in custody

Two Rockwood City police units were involved in a Pursuit earlier today which started on Black Hollow Road and wound up on Highway 70 east of Rockwood near Delozier Lane. Both cars were slightly damaged after they had to do a pit maneuver on a vehicle in which they were pursuing. It started just after 11am today and ended just before noon. No serious injuries to the police officers or the driver of the pursued vehicle. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to investigate since police cars were involved in the accident. Lane restrictions were seen both East and Westbound on Highway 70 due to the investigation of the incident. One person was sent to jail, and we will have more on this as more information is released.
Tags arrest high speed pursuit pursuit Roane County Rockwood Rockwood Police Department Tennessee Highway Patrol
