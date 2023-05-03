Rockwood Police arrest three last night

The Rockwood police department was busy on Tuesday, arresting three individuals. One arrest occurred just after 10 last night on 38-year-old lacey Renee Mahan charged with failure to appear, possession delivery and sale of methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She remained jailed today on bonds totaling $52,500.

Also arrested by Rockwood was Kristina Jane Fine age 43 arrested just before 9:00 last night for domestic assault and preventing use of the 911 system. She remains in jail today on a $5,000 bond.

Another female arrested by Rockwood police on Tuesday identified as 43-year-old Crystal Luann Dingus age 43 arrested just after 11:00 last night for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. she has been held on no bond at this time all three again arrested by Rockwood police yesterday evening. We will have more specifics on these arrests tomorrow on the newscast when we get the Final reports.

