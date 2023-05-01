Rockwood PD arrests female for Illegal narcotics

A female was arrested Friday afternoon by Rockwood police officers just after 2:00 p.m. identified as Stephanie Lynn Foland age 33 from Spring City. The Police report indicates the vehicle was pulled over she was driving at the intersection of Lenoir Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive by Officer Corothers and assisted by Officer White and Arnold. After consent to search the vehicle was given by Foland Officers found illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

She was taken into custody at that time. Charges against Miss Poland included failure to appear, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of manufacturing delivery sale or possession of controlled

substances, driving on revoked or suspended license, tampering with or fabricating evidence, and an attachment for contempt and non-support. She remained jailed today at the Roane County Jail on bonds totaling $38,250.

Stephanie Lynn Foland

Age/Race/Sex:33 / W / F

Booking Number:26135

Booked:04/28/2023

Arresting Agency: ROCKWOOD – TN0730400

Arresting Date/Time:04/28/2023 14:40

Bond: $38,250.00

1 – Failure to Appear

Offense Date: 04/28/2023

Bond: $10,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

2 – Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Offense Date: 04/28/2023

Bond: $2,500.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

3 – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession of Controlled Substance

Offense Date: 04/28/2023

Bond: $7,500.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

4 – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession of Controlled Substance

Offense Date: 04/28/2023

Bond: $7,500.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

5 – Driving on Revoked/Suspended License

Offense Date: 04/28/2023

Bond: $2,500.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

6 – Tampering with or Fabricating Evidence (Vandalism)

Offense Date: 04/28/2023

Bond: $7,500.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

7 – Attachment for Contempt/Non-Support

Offense Date: 04/28/2023

Bond: $750.00

Bond Type: Purge Bond

Charging Agency:

