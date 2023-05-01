Rockwood PD arrests female for Illegal narcotics

Dudley Evans

A female was arrested Friday afternoon by Rockwood police officers just after 2:00 p.m. identified as Stephanie Lynn Foland age 33 from Spring City. The Police report indicates the vehicle was pulled over she was driving at the intersection of Lenoir Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive by Officer Corothers and assisted by Officer White and Arnold. After consent to search the vehicle was given by Foland Officers found illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

She was taken into custody at that time. Charges against Miss Poland included failure to appear, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of manufacturing delivery sale or possession of controlled
substances, driving on revoked or suspended license, tampering with or fabricating evidence, and an attachment for contempt and non-support. She remained jailed today at the Roane County Jail on bonds totaling $38,250.

Stephanie Lynn Foland

Age/Race/Sex:33 / W / F
Booking Number:26135
Booked:04/28/2023
Arresting Agency: ROCKWOOD – TN0730400
Arresting Date/Time:04/28/2023 14:40
Bond: $38,250.00

1 – Failure to Appear
Offense Date: 04/28/2023
Bond: $10,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance Bond
Charging Agency:

2 – Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Offense Date: 04/28/2023
Bond: $2,500.00
Bond Type: Appearance Bond
Charging Agency:

3 – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession of Controlled Substance
Offense Date: 04/28/2023
Bond: $7,500.00
Bond Type: Appearance Bond
Charging Agency:

4 – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession of Controlled Substance
Offense Date: 04/28/2023
Bond: $7,500.00
Bond Type: Appearance Bond
Charging Agency:

5 – Driving on Revoked/Suspended License
Offense Date: 04/28/2023
Bond: $2,500.00
Bond Type: Appearance Bond
Charging Agency:

6 – Tampering with or Fabricating Evidence (Vandalism)
Offense Date: 04/28/2023
Bond: $7,500.00
Bond Type: Appearance Bond
Charging Agency:

7 – Attachment for Contempt/Non-Support
Offense Date: 04/28/2023
Bond: $750.00
Bond Type: Purge Bond
Charging Agency:

