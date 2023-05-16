Robert George Flettrich, Oliver Springs (formerly of New Orleans, LA

Robert George Flettrich, age 79 of Oliver Springs, formerly of New Orleans, Louisiana, passed away on May 15, 2023. Robert was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on November 7, 1943, to the late Albert John and Jane Sherman Flettrich. Robert was of the Episcopalian faith. He loved football, golf, and reading books. In addition to his parents, Robert is preceded in death by his first wife Gayle Flettrich, second wife Leigh Flettrich, daughter Robin Gayle Flettrich, and brother Albert John Flettrich Jr.

Survivors:

Children   Lisa Flettrich Miller and special son-in-law Robert of Oliver Springs

                Zahn Flettrich Kehoe (Chris) of New Orleans, LA

               Robert George Flettrich Jr. and Meagan of Dallas, TX

4 Legged special companion   Lucy

Grandchildren   Matthew Bassett (Chelsea) of Canton, GA

                          Alexandra Gayle Flettrich of New Mexico

                          Janie Boteler of New Orleans, LA

                          Brandon Bono of Texas

                           Courtney Bono of Louisiana

1 Great Grandchild   Evangeline Bassett

   Step Grandchildren  Robert Lee Miller Jr. of Knoxville

                                    Delicia Henley (Ryan) of Lenoir City

                                    Tabatha Russell (Allen) of Oak Ridge

5 Step Great Grandchildren 

 The family would like to extend a special thank you to the angels who have taken care of their dad for two years

Kristi, Cindy, Taylor, and the hospice nurse Cody, who has taken amazing care of Robert.

And a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life Service: 7:00 PM, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home with Rev. Lynn Mowery officiating.

