Robbie Ann Vincent, Harriman

Mrs. Robbie Ann Vincent, age 79, a resident of the Sugar Grove Valley Community of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Signature Healthcare Center in Rockwood, Tennessee. She was born August 5, 1943, in Cullman, Alabama. Robbie was a retired Assistant Manager with Walmart and a stocker with the Rockwood, Tennessee, and Orlando, Florida stores. She was a member of the Bethel Art Club (BAM) in Kingston, Tennessee, and enjoyed Friday evenings with her friends at the Cadillac Grill in Rockwood. She loved her pets, loved the outdoors, and loved the Great Smoky Mountains and East Tennessee. Most of all, Robbie was a good person, very loving, and a good friend to everyone. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert & Hazel Crumbley.

Survivors include:

Daughter & Son-in-law: Morgan & Butch Bradford of Garden City, AL

Son: Nick Ballard of Hanceville, AL

Granddaughter: Amber Heptinstall & husband, David of Cullman, AL

Great Grandson: Rhett Barnett of Cullman, AL

Sisters: Jo Smith & husband, Lavon of Hanceville, AL

Parks Weldon & husband, John of Hanceville, AL

Best Friend & Companion: Mark Sullivan of Harriman, TN

And several other relatives and many special friends.



Cremation arrangements have been made. A private family celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

