Roane State welcomes new director of recruiting

Roane State has a new director of recruiting based at the college’s Oak Ridge campus.

Stequita (Quita) Zerr started in the role this past March. She has been a community outreach professional for more than eight years with a rich background in career development.

Her professional experience has spanned governmental organizations, post-secondary institutions, and multifamily housing management opportunities. But it was her desire to reconnect with students that ultimately led her to Roane State.

“I sought out this position because it was all things recruitment,” Zerr said. “My whole job and passion is student focused. Without students, I would not have a job. I am only here because of them.”

The community college was the next logical step for Zerr, she said, after instantly feeling a sense of support amongst faculty and staff.

“Everyone is so helpful. Roane State embodies what family feels like,” Zerr said. “We want every person that walks through our doors to feel a sense of belonging and know we all care.”

She was also drawn to the community college’s success coach model – something she noted would have come in handy during her college years.

“Roane State’s success coaches eliminate the need for students to go to different departments for different needs,” Zerr said. “Students are assigned a person that can help them navigate course registration, financial aid, and other resources. This would have been helpful to me 20 years ago as a first-generation college student.”

Since arriving at Roane State, Zerr has been hard at work overseeing the creation and execution of the community college’s enrollment management strategy, all while keeping students’ needs top of mind.

She has been directly responsible for lead and recruitment efforts, connecting with community stakeholders, and working closely across Roane State’s nine campuses to ensure enrollment plans align with the community college’s objectives.

Zerr obtained a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Tennessee and a master’s degree in Education from Tennessee State University, and she has served as a mentor to the tnAchieves and University of Tennessee Promise Programs.

She was raised in Waverly, Tennessee, but moved to Knoxville in 2004 to become the first in her family to receive a college education. She later found and married the love of her life and raised her children in East Tennessee.

Zerr filled a vacant role after former recruitment director Jim McDaniel retired from the community college late last year.

The Roane State application and registration period is open for Fall 2023. Summer classes are also set to begin on June 5. For information on how to get started, visit roanestate.edu/apply.

