Ricky Frazier Andrews, Harriman

Mr. Ricky Frazier Andrews, age 33 of Harriman, passed away on Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023. He was born on May 26th, 1989, in Knoxville. He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Tootsie Mayton, Billie & Lois Patterson; Great Grandmother: Carrie Dunlap; Uncle: Ray Patterson. He is survived by:

Parents: Harold Andrews and Theresa Andrews

Siblings: Ashley Andrews, Travis Andrews, Angie Andrews

Aunts & Uncles: Ray Andrews (Sue), Bobby Andrews (Kim), Gail Cousino, Ricky Patterson, and Terry Patterson

Special Nephew: Sam Andrews

And several other family members and friends

The family will receive friends on Monday, May 15th, 2023, from 11:00-12:00 at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Evans Mortuary to help with funeral expenses. They may be mailed to PO Box 6 Rockwood, TN 37854, or called in at 865-354-2600.

