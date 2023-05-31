Rhonda Kay Lindsay Hembree, Rockwood

Rhonda Kay Lindsay Hembree, age 70 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on May 29, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born February 10, 1953, in Harriman, Tennessee, She was the daughter of the late Wayne Lindsay and Gleneva Lindsay.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepson: Heath Hembree; and Grandparents: Albert and Carrie Eastridge and William Cyrus, and Sarah Lindsay.

Surviving family members include:

Husband- Jim Hembree of Rockwood, TN

Sisters- Helen Brown (and the late Ray Brown) of Harriman, Gwen Foust (Edward) of Rockwood, and Judy Vann (David) of Kingston.

Children-

Tracy Harrison (Amanda) of Arnold, Missouri

Dee Dee Wallace (Chuck) of Kingston, Tennessee

Michelle Berrier (Tim) of Harriman, Tennessee

Dana Keylon (Tim) of Kingston, Tennessee

Grandchildren-Trevor & Greyston Harrison and Leona Menendez,

Savannah Henes (Andrew),

Kaylee & Addison Berrier,

Adam & Zack Keylon, Sara Harrison, and

Hunter Hembree

Longtime best friend and caregiver Nancy Griffin and a host of nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to her niece Sabrina Watkins, who has taken great care of her these last months; as well as all the other special caregivers who have been so kind to our mother.

Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Rhonda Kay Lindsay Hembree.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...