Rex Evans, Lancing

Rex Evans, age 64 from Lancing passed away on April 15, 2023, in California. Rex was free-spirited who loved traveling. He loved visiting friends and family and enjoyed tinkering and taking things apart and putting them back together.

He is preceded in death by his parents Robert Fred and Annabell Evans; brother Charles Evans; sister Julia Evans and daughter Jennifer Evans.

Rex leaves behind his children Jashua Evans, Jessica Anderson, Jacob, and John Evans; sisters Helen Evan, Sue (Jerry Rollins), Wilma (Paul) Bledsoe, Gail Diebel; brother John Evans, Robert Evans, Curtis (Lisa) Evans, Chester Evans, Tom, and Tim Evans; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

The family will have a memorial service Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Lancing at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Bill Durham officiating. Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

