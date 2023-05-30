Rev. Clyde A. Jones, 91, Harriman

Rev. Clyde A. Jones passed peacefully at home, with his family by his side, on Monday, May 22nd at the age of 91. Born on May 12, 1932, Rev. Jones was a native of Dayton, Tennessee where he was the youngest son born to Will and Annie Jane (Swafford) Jones. He attended Carver High School, Dayton, TN, and graduated in 1950. At the age of eighteen, he joined the U.S. Army and served in the Korean Conflict where he was awarded distinguished honors including the “Korean Service Medal with four Bronze Service Stars,” the “United Nations Service Medal,” and “Purple Heart” for heroic acts in combat.

After his return to the States, he married the love of his life Jessie Bell (Moseley) Jones on August 28, 1955, and they enjoyed 65 years together. He became a lifelong resident of Harriman, TN, and served faithfully as a member of the New Century United Methodist Church as its Sunday School Superintendent, led Vacation Bible School for many summers, and was a devoted Prayer Service member. In 1972, he heard the call from the Lord to be a messenger of his word. He began his ministry preaching at many of the local churches and then became the Pastor of Mt. Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Sweetwater TN. In later years he served as assistant pastor of New Century United Methodist Church. In his professional and civic life, Rev. Jones completed his technical studies as a Pipefitter/Steamfitter and belonged to the Knoxville Pipefitters/Steamfitters Local 102. He worked for the Tennessee Valley Authority for more than 40 years until his retirement. Rev. Jones was also an active member of the Campbell/Moore American Legion Post # 232; a member of the 24th Infantry Combat Association where he served as Treasurer and Chaplain; President of the Tennessee Chapter 24th Infantry; and known as a “Buffalo Soldier.” In the community, Rev. Jones was an active leader of the Boy Scouts of America where he never forgot his “boys,” and a Roane County 2019 Founder’s Day award recipient.

Reverend Jones is preceded in death by his Parents: Will Jones and Anne Jane (Swafford) Jones, Wife: Jessie Bell (Moseley) Jones; Brothers: William Jones, Curtis Jones, and Sonny Swafford, Sister: Catherine (Jones) Brown; Son: David Jones; Granddaughters: Jessica Thorpe and Tiffany Jones; Son-in-law: Charles “Duke” Thorpe, III. He is survived by:

Daughters: Anise Jones Thorpe of Kissimmee, FL

Portia Jones of Knoxville, TN

Chrystal Jones of Harriman, TN

Son: George Roberts (Pat) of Montgomery, AL

Daughter-in-law: Felita Jones of Atlanta, GA

Grandchildren: Jacquelin Thorpe of Kissimmee, FL

Elliott Thorpe of Kissimmee, FL

Shay Jones (Karima) of Atlanta, GA

Felicia Roberts of Montgomery, AL

Austin Roberts (Latori) of Madison, MS

Four great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and loving family and friends.

Special Mentions:

Tony Brown -Nephew

Reggie Bazel-Nephew

Sharlene Parker-Niece

Sonny Mathis – Lifelong friend

Chris Douglass- Dependable friend, neighbor, and driver

L.C. Gillespie – Dependable friend and driver

Keith Goldston – Work partner and friend

Melinda Stone- Caregiver

Howard Pope- Cousin

Marvin Turpin Family

Special Thanks to Always Caring Home Health Care

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 3rd, 2023, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm with the Reverends Gary Atwater and Willie Gallaher officiating. Graveside and interment service will conclude the celebration at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN. In lieu of flowers, monetary gifts may be split between the selected youth organizations chosen by the family.

Repast will be at Jamison Development Center, 1422 Margrave Dr, Harriman, TN 37748

